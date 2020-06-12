June 12 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 67,409 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Friday. There have been 3,204 deaths in the suburbs, representing about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 35,148 cases and 1,793 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 49,101 cases and 2,369 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,602 cases and 86 deaths in Des Plaines, 780 cases and 45 deaths in Wheeling, 639 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 630 cases and 17 deaths in Streamwood, 612 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 539 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 502 cases and 45 deaths in Glenview, 484 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 475 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 435 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 342 cases and 30 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 332 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 249 cases and 6 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 116 cases and 15 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,360 cases and 426 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 788 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 744 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 630 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 506 cases and 11 deaths in Bensenville, 494 cases and 33 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 482 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 376 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 310 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 254 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 240 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 237 cases and 20 deaths in Wheaton, 224 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 146 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 9,021 cases and 340 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts as of Friday: 2,545 to 2,549 in Waukegan, 544 to 549 in Round Lake Beach, 355 to 359 in Mundelein, 275 to 279 in Gurnee, 160 to 164 in Vernon Hills, 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 125 to 129 in Wauconda, 120 to 124 in Lake Zurich, 110 to 114 in Libertyville, 80 to 84 in Grayslake, and 40 to 44 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,074 cases with 228 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,201 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,694 in Elgin (Kane portion), 695 in Carpentersville, 254 in South Elgin, 252 in St. Charles, 177 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 102 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,814 cases and 87 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• There have been 6,100 cases and 300 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 348 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).