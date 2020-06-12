Fatal crash closes westbound North Avenue in Carol Stream

WGN and CBS 2 Chicago are reporting at least one person was killed when a car rammed into the backed of a box truck just before 7 a.m. on North Avenue in Carol Stream.

Authorities have closed the westbound lanes of North Avenue in Carol Stream between Gary Avenue and Windsor Park Drive following the crash.

Images of the crash show the car wedged underneath the box truck on the shoulder of the roadway.

Emergency workers appear to have sheared off the top of the car in an attempt to reach the occupants.