Drive-by parade honors retiring West Oak Middle School principal Christopher Willeford

West Oak Middle School Principal Christopher Willeford received a retirement car parade Friday at the school.

Willeford has been principal at the Diamond Lake District 76 school for 17 years. Friday's parade included a police and fire department escort with a host of teachers, staff members, parents and students honking, waving, holding signs and handing out gifts.

Willeford and his wife, Andrea, stood by the campus's marquee sign near the school entrance on Acorn Lane in Mundelein. Willeford said the parade was unbelievable and heart touching, and that he appreciates the sentiment.

He said his fondest memory is "growing as a human working with our students and their families, and being a better person for it."

The principal praised the West Oak teachers.

"The most important thing is that there's an approach by the teachers that they will do whatever they have to do to support the kids. You can't measure that," Willeford said. "That's the biggest legacy and the biggest positive attribute of this school. It's the best kept secret in Lake County."

Peter Cunningham, the school's new principal, helped coordinate Friday's parade.