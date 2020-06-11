Three charged in fatal shooting of Carpentersville man

Three men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Carpentersville man outside an apartment complex earlier this week, Kane County prosecutors said Thursday.

Devon C. Coleman, 17, of East Dundee; Phillip Walker, 17, of Carpentersville; and Joel V. Leitner, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, each were charged with three counts of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery stemming from the Monday night shooting.

Prosecutors say Jordan Durr approached a car parked on Oxford Drive in Carpentersville about 9 p.m. Monday. He was talking to the three people inside when Leitner, the driver, shot him in the left side of the chest, officials said.

Durr ran a short distance and collapsed near a Dumpster, at which point Leitner, Walker and Coleman got out of the car and went through his clothing, officials said. Carpentersville police arrived soon after and arrested all three at the scene.

Durr was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The defendants appeared in Kane County bond court Thursday, where a judge set bail at $750,000 for Leitner and $500,000 for Coleman and Walker, who are being charged as adults.

Frank Cece, defense attorney for Coleman, said he was concerned with his client's bail amount, though prosecutors requested a $1 million bail. Coleman lives with his parents, attended high school before the COVID-19 pandemic and has no criminal record, his attorney said.

"They have no physical evidence to tie him to the crime," said Cece, adding there are no witnesses.

A message left for Leitner's defense attorney, Sam Haddad, was not immediately returned.

All three are due in court June 19 and, if convicted of murder, face a sentence ranging from 20 to 60 years in prison.

If a jury concludes that one of the three defendants "personally discharged" the firearm that killed the victim, that could add another 25 years to that person's sentence under state law.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.