Second pedestrian dies after crash in Naperville

A second pedestrian who was struck Wednesday by a driver on the east side of Naperville has died from her injuries, authorities said Thursday.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old Naperville woman whose name has not yet been released, was walking north across Hobson Road at College/Wehrli Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday with a 77-year-old Naperville man, police said.

While the two were in the intersection, police said, a 64-year-old Naperville woman driving north on Wehrli in a black 2017 Toyota Tundra made a left turn onto Hobson and struck both of them.

Both were taken to a hospital and the man died shortly after arriving, police said. The woman succumbed to her injuries Thursday, Cmdr. Mike Son said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Son said. Police and the DuPage County State's Attorney's office have not yet released any citations or charges.