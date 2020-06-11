Palatine Park District preparing to open two outdoor pools, with limits

Preparations are being made for the limited opening of two Palatine Park District outdoor pools.

Executive Director Mike Clark said the park board approved the filling of Birchwood and Eagle pools, which officials hope to have ready for limited use by the middle of next week.

Clark said workers must make sure all pumps, valves and other equipment are functioning properly before the pools can open. Employee training also will be held before swimmers are allowed.

In accordance with state guidelines related to COVID-19, only swim team practices and training, group and private swim lessons, and scheduled lap swimming will be allowed, Clark said. There will not be any season pass or public open swim sessions.

"All use is controlled through registration and no public drop in will be permitted, as we need to ensure the number of people allowed in the pool at any given time," he said.

Park officials also decided against opening the Family Aquatic Center.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs or aquatic playgrounds. Proper operation and disinfection of pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds should kill the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the CDC.

"Swimming and other water-related activities are excellent ways to get the physical activity and health benefits needed for a healthy life," according to the CDC. "Americans swim hundreds of millions of times in pools, oceans, lakes, rivers and hot tubs/spas each year, and most people have a safe and healthy time enjoying the water."

Citing COVID-19 concerns, summer public pool closures already have been announced in suburbs including Barrington, Hoffman Estates, Northbrook, Libertyville, Bloomingdale and Algonquin.

In Arlington Heights, park district officials say Pioneer Pool has been filled with water in anticipation of lifeguard training, and could be ready to host lap swimming, lessons and swim team practices by June 26. Recreation Pool is targeted for a July 6 opening after some repairs are completed.