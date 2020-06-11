No injuries in Naperville fire sparked by oily rags

No injuries were reported early Thursday in a garage fire in Naperville, authorities said.

The fire was caused by improper disposal of oil-stained rags, investigators determined, after responding about 5:30 a.m. to a detached garage on the 200 block of East Hillside Road.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the opened service door of a two-car garage when they arrived at 5:39 a.m. All residents of the home on the property had evacuated, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters put out the fire within about 10 minutes of arrival, then stayed on scene to vent smoke from the garage and extinguish smoldering material for another 20 minutes.

Naperville police assisted the fire department at the scene.