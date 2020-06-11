Naper Night Concert Series canceled

Naperville's Naper Settlement has canceled its Naper Nights Concert Series because of continuing concerns with COVID-19. The series originally was scheduled for June 19-20, July 17-18 and Aug. 14-15.

The living-history museum at 523 S. Webster St. in downtown tentatively has rescheduled shows for 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 11 and 12 with the condition of being in Phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase plan by early September.

The concerts will have strict safety protocols, including limited capacity, required face masks, and required social distancing protocols. More information on the September concert weekend will be released at a later date.