June 11 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 67,115 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Thursday. There have been 3,155 deaths in the suburbs, representing about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 35,039 cases and 1,759 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 48,939 cases and 2,352 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,599 cases and 86 deaths in Des Plaines, 780 cases and 45 deaths in Wheeling, 637 cases and 15 deaths in Palatine, 629 cases and 17 deaths in Streamwood, 606 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 539 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 498 cases and 44 deaths in Glenview, 483 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 473 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 434 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 342 cases and 30 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 331 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 249 cases and 6 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 115 cases and 14 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,318 cases and 421 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 786 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 744 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 629 cases and 9 deaths in Glendale Heights, 504 cases and 11 deaths in Bensenville, 491 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 481 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 370 cases and 19 deaths in Lombard, 310 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 254 cases and 31 deaths in Elmhurst, 239 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 232 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 221 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 146 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,962 cases and 340 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts as of Thursday: 2,535 to 2,539 in Waukegan, 540 to 544 in Round Lake Beach, 350 to 354 in Mundelein, 275 to 279 in Gurnee, 155 to 159 in Vernon Hills, 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 125 to 129 in Wauconda, 115 to 119 in Lake Zurich, 105 to 109 in Libertyville, 80 to 84 in Grayslake, and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 7,053 cases with 227 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,197 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,687 in Elgin (Kane portion), 692 in Carpentersville, 253 in South Elgin, 252 in St. Charles, 176 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 102 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,802 cases and 86 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County• There have been 6,051 cases and 297 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 348 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).