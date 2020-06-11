Fourth of July fireworks canceled in St. Charles

The St. Charles Park District has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show amid concerns over the coronavirus.

For decades, the annual display has attracted large crowds to Pottawatomie Park or other viewing locations throughout the city. The event also featured entertainment, food sales and vendors.

But social distancing restrictions have "altered the ability to safely celebrate in the traditional sense," organizers said in a news release. Even if the state enters Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan later this month, only gatherings of 50 people or fewer are permitted.

"It is important to take all necessary precautions to safeguard the health of our staff, volunteers and residents," park district board President Jim Cooke said. "We look forward to the return of the community celebration of Independence Day at Pottawatomie Park for the summer of 2021."