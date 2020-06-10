 

State reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths, another 625 infected

  Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School last month.

      Members of the Illinois National Guard work with the public at the state's new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Rolling Meadows High School last month. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, May 22, 2020

 
State health officials are reporting another 78 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while an additional 625 have been infected.

That brings the state's death toll to 6,095 with 129,837 total infections since the outbreak began, officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state's seven-day rolling average for daily new cases is now below 1,000.

A month ago, the state was averaging more than 2,500 new cases a day.

