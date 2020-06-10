State reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths, another 625 infected

State health officials are reporting another 78 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while an additional 625 have been infected.

That brings the state's death toll to 6,095 with 129,837 total infections since the outbreak began, officials said.

The state's seven-day rolling average for daily new cases is now below 1,000.

A month ago, the state was averaging more than 2,500 new cases a day.