Pedestrian killed, another injured after being struck in Naperville

A 77-year-old Naperville man died and a 71-year-old Naperville women suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Naperville on Wednesday night.

The Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Fire Department responded to the intersection of Hobson and College roads at 6:04 p.m.

A 2017 Black Toyota Tundra, driven by a 64-year-old Naperville women, was traveling north on Wehrli Road in the left-turn lane and proceeded to make the turn to go west on Hobson.

The vehicle then struck the two pedestrians who were in the crosswalk traveling north across Hobson.

The male was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Members of the Naperville Traffic Unit trained in accident investigation and reconstruction responded to the scene for the investigation.

The intersection was closed until approximately 8:16 p.m.

The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.