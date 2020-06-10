Naperville Jaycees cancel 2020 Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees Last Fling, a long-running Labor Day weekend tradition, is the latest summer festival to surrender to uncertainty and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jaycees announced Wednesday that the four-day celebration, originally scheduled for Sept. 4 through 7, has been canceled.

The Last Fling is the group's largest fundraiser, with proceeds donated to area organizations. In the past 20 years, the Jaycees has donated more than $2 million to nonprofit groups in Naperville and throughout DuPage County, organizers said.

The group hopes to continue supporting those causes through several fundraisers and food drives, organizers said in a Facebook post.

Volunteers have been working since October to plan this year's event.

"I am so proud of the time and hard work that our volunteers have invested to plan such a great community event," Jaycees President Beth DeGeeter said in a statement. "We are disappointed to not be able to host the Last Fling this year and raise money for local nonprofits, but we must put the safety of our community, vendors and volunteers first."

For details on the Jaycees, visit www.naperjaycees.org.