Naper Pride Fest canceled, 2021 dates announced

The first Pride Fest in Naperville will have to wait until 2021.

That's the decision announced Wednesday by organizers of the event themed "Together Under the Bigtop," which had been scheduled for Aug. 22 at Naper Settlement. Organizers canceled the festival as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is unfortunate to have to cancel this wonderful festival," Naper Pride Executive Director Margie Wolf said in a news release.

Naper Pride, a new LGBTQ+ nonprofit group established in 2019, did not host a large-scale event during its first year. Members had planned a circus theme for their first festival, which was billed as a family-friendly event featuring small businesses and artisans, food, games and activities for children.

Naper Pride Fest now is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, 2021.

"This fest will become a Naperville cornerstone event that families will look forward to year after year," Wolf said.

For details, contact Wolf at director.naperpride@gmail.com.