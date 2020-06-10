June 10 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Suburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 66,719 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Wednesday. There have been 3,116 deaths in the suburbs, representing about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 34,843 cases and 1,739 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 48,742 cases and 2,314 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,583 cases and 85 deaths in Des Plaines, 774 cases and 44 deaths in Wheeling, 633 cases and 14 deaths in Palatine, 623 cases and 16 deaths in Streamwood, 601 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 528 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 497 cases and 44 deaths in Glenview, 481 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 470 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 432 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 340 cases and 29 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 327 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 250 cases and 5 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 112 cases and 14 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,263 cases and 415 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Top counts: 782 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 740 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 625 cases and 7 deaths in Glendale Heights, 504 cases and 11 deaths in Bensenville, 491 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 481 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 362 cases and 18 deaths in Lombard, 308 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 255 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 237 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 230 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 220 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 145 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,924 cases and 336 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts as of Wednesday: 2,530 to 2,534 in Waukegan; 540 to 544 in Round Lake Beach; 350 to 354 in Mundelein; 275 to 279 in Gurnee; 155 to 159 in Vernon Hills; 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 125 to 129 in Wauconda; 115 to 119 in Lake Zurich; 105 to 109 in Libertyville; 80 to 84 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,996 cases with 219 deaths on its website Wednesday.

• Top counts: 3,178 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,669 in Elgin (Kane portion), 684 in Carpentersville, 250 in South Elgin, 250 in St. Charles, 173 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 102 in Batavia, and 47 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,784 cases and 85 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Wednesday.

Will County• There have been 6,011 cases and 295 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 347 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).