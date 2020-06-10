Body cameras, civilian review board among proposed Aurora police reforms

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin announced a new reform initiative Tuesday that aims to strengthen police accountability and improve relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Called CHANGE (Community Helping Aurora's Necessary Growth and Empowerment), the initiative calls for a multi-phased approach to review law enforcement policies and explore new measures, such as body cameras and a civilian review board.

The initiative was presented to the city council a little more than a week after protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis were followed by looting and vandalism affecting numerous downtown businesses.

"We can't say 'one Aurora' if segments of our community feel unheard, unassured and unattached," Irvin said during Tuesday's city council meeting. "I apologize to any person who has experienced unjust, unfair, undeserved treatment at any time in Aurora by police officers, public policy or any parts of the administration. However, these are just words. The best apology is changed behavior."

The first phase of the effort will include a review of use-of-force policies and training. Community members will join city and police officials to learn about the training process and give recommendations for improvements.

"Aurora is taking it a step beyond the national call to review use-of-force policies," Irvin said. "We will also conduct a community-based review of the police department's training policies."

A series of "review and recommendation" sessions will be planned through June and July. Community members can register online at www.aurora-il.org/CHANGE when dates are announced next week.

Irvin said the city has been reviewing the use of body cameras for officers since last year and the CHANGE initiative will help to expedite the process. That includes plans for the city to seek proposals from body camera companies.

The final part of the CHANGE plan will explore the implementation of a new independent civilian review board to address misconduct complaints.

"Let me be clear: this is only the first phase of the CHANGE Reform Initiative," Irvin said. "Chief (Kristen) Ziman, Deputy Chief (Keith) Cross and our teams are ready to move forward with our residents to make very substantive changes. Change won't happen overnight, but we are all committed to listen, learn, act and implement changes for the betterment of Aurora."

To learn more about the CHANGE Reform Initiative, visit www.aurora-il.org/CHANGE.