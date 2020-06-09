NBC 5 anchor Dick Johnson dies at 66

Dick Johnson, a Chicago television news anchor and reporter for 38 years, is being remembered by colleagues for his versatility as a journalist as well as his gracious manner on and off the air.

Johnson, 66, died Tuesday in northern Michigan, where he had been on medical disability for a respiratory ailment since early March when the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5. His death was not related to COVID-19, station officials said.

"Dick was a consummate professional and an outstanding journalist," said David Doebler, president and general manager of NBC 5. "He was welcoming to everyone who joined the team and he will be missed dearly. He was a nice man who always had a positive demeanor. He was loved by all and will be missed. This is a sad day."

