Naperville's Centennial Beach to remain closed all season

Naperville Park District's Centennial Beach will remain closed for the season, officials said Tuesday. It's the first time in its history that the beach has been closed for a full swimming season. Courtesy Naperville Park District

Naperville Park District, which hoped to open Centennial Beach in time for Father's Day weekend, has announced the beach now will remain closed all summer.

Officials said the decision came after the DuPage County Health Department informed the district on Monday that it will not issue a permit for Centennial Beach operations during Phase 3 of the governor's Restore Illinois Plan. Swimming facility guidance has not been issued by public health officials for Phase 4.

Park officials say their records indicate this is the first time Centennial Beach has not been able to operate for an entire season. The beach and swimming facility regularly attract more than 100,000 visitors -- along with others from a variety of swim-related programs -- and employs roughly 200 part-time staff members.

"We really hoped to be able to offer swimming at some level this summer at Centennial Beach, but unfortunately we are unable to do so," Executive Director Ray McGury said in a written statement.

The beach was drained and cleaned this spring as part of the annual maintenance that is required at the facility. The district has been waiting for guidance from the governor's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health before filling the beach with water and conducting staff training.

The beach will be allowed to naturally fill with water this summer to maintain the water pressure between it and the nearby DuPage River.

Those who purchased a 2020 beach pass will receive a refund. Although the water will remain closed this summer, the beach will continue to host group fitness classes in the grass and sand areas. Registration for the classes is available online.

The splash pad at the new 95th Street Community Plaza, originally scheduled for a grand opening this summer, also is unable to open under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan. The district is awaiting guidance from the IDPH to see if it can open under Phase 4.