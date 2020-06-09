June 9 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion Since the outbreak began, there have been 66,354 cases in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Tuesday. There have been 3,065 deaths in the suburbs, which represent about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 34,668 cases and 1,705 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 48,603 cases and 2,305 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,574 cases and 85 deaths in Des Plaines, 772 cases and 43 deaths in Wheeling, 620 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 627 cases and 14 deaths in Palatine, 595 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 522 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 496 cases and 43 deaths in Glenview, 477 cases and 31 deaths in Arlington Heights, 468 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 432 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 340 cases and 29 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 324 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 248 cases and 5 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 111 cases and 14 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,223 cases and 409 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 779 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 734 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 624 cases and 6 deaths in Glendale Heights, 502 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 489 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 481 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 355 cases and 18 deaths in Lombard, 303 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 250 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 239 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 226 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 219 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 145 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,890 cases and 336 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts as of Tuesday: 2,530 to 2,534 in Waukegan; 540 to 544 in Round Lake Beach; 350 to 354 in Mundelein; 275 to 279 in Gurnee; 155 to 159 in Vernon Hills; 135 to 139 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 125 to 129 in Wauconda; 115 to 119 in Lake Zurich; 105 to 109 in Libertyville; 80 to 84 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,956 cases with 221 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 3,164 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,652 in Elgin (Kane portion), 673 in Carpentersville, 250 in South Elgin, 250 in St. Charles, 172 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 101 in Batavia, and 46 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,761 cases and 84 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• There have been 5,961 cases and 295 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 344 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 64 in Aurora (Will County portion).