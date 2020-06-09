Calls for police, justice reform begin to take hold in Kane County

Individual calls for police reform continued Tuesday in Kane County with the sheriff calling for expanded use of cameras and a board member urging demilitarization and change in conviction standards for officers accused of wrongdoing.

Sheriff Ron Hain told county board members he will ask for funding to help expand and modernize the use of cameras in all squad cars. That request will serve as the foundation for equipping all officers with body cameras.

Hain said he doesn't condone the violence some exhibited at the recent Aurora protest for the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis or attribute it to any of the peaceful protesters he met with before the event. And, Hain said, he understands the anger because he sees the disparities in the local justice system whenever he walks through the jail.

The population of Kane County is only about 6% African-American, but African-Americans comprised as much as 46% of the county jail population in recent years. It currently stands around 33%, mostly because of COVID-19-related efforts to shrink the number of inmates.

Hain said that only proves people often sit in jail unnecessarily. He called on local courts and prosecutors to focus on helping inmates become productive members of society rather than just locking them away. That includes investment and use of the employment, mental health and addiction support programs.

"We do all of this work in the interest of our fellow man," Hain said. "Regardless of skin color. We do this work to gain respect and trust and truly protect and serve. We have heard the voices of the outraged, and they have my commitment that I will not stop in my mission to bring true reform."

Hain's statement follows a detailed call for change issued by Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon last week. Among other changes, McMahon called for a change in "the standard that allows an officer to legally use deadly force from one based on 'reasonable belief' of imminent danger to one in which it is 'necessary.'"

He also called for a change in police training that requires officers to use force "only when there is an imminent threat of death or serious injury and to use the least amount of force necessary." Officers should also be legally required to intervene whenever excessive force is used, McMahon said.

"Too often when a police officer commits egregious misconduct there are no consequences, and after a period of suspension or termination is reinstated by an arbitration system that is unaccountable," McMahon said.

At least one county board member is pushing for action on those recommendations. Mo Iqbal plans to introduce an ordinance, with the help of McMahon and Hain, to spur police reforms in the county.

He sent a letter to both the state's attorney and Hain on Tuesday asking for help in reviewing any policies that allow for the use of chokeholds, application of force on the neck or lynching. In addition to the suggestions of Hain and McMahon, he also called for an examination of demilitarizing the police force and requiring de-escalation training.

Some of those policies are already in place. Sheriff's deputies are banned from using force on an arrestee's neck or above. Monthly de-escalation and stress-induced training went into place last year.

Hain plans to detail his request for vehicle and body cameras to board members this Thursday.