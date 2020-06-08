 

Shuttered recycling center in Mundelein being demolished to make way for redevelopment

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/8/2020 3:54 PM

Crews are demolishing a former recycling center in downtown Mundelein to make way for eventual redevelopment.

The Alan Josephsen Co. had operated at 101 E. Maple Ave. since 1978. It recycled paper, cardboard and other materials until it closed in January.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mundelein bought the roughly 1.8-acre site last year for more than $1.3 million. Village leaders wanted to get the unsightly recycling center out of the downtown area and attract a developer that would build something more suitable for the neighborhood.

"The demolition is very significant for the new vision that we have of the downtown," Village Administrator John Lobaito said Monday.

Last year, K. Hovnanian Homes proposed building townhouses on the site, as well as homes on nearby village-owned land at 538 N. Morris Ave. The two sites are separated by the Canadian National Railroad tracks.

But Hovnanian withdrew the two proposals earlier this year, Lobaito said.

So, village leaders decided to move forward with demolishing the former recycling plant to make the site more attractive to a buyer, Lobaito said.

"We're excited about getting to this step in the process," Lobaito said.

Trustees agreed last month to hire Milburn Demolition & Dismantling to handle the task. The firm will be paid $85,000 for the job.

A different developer already is interested in the Maple Avenue site, Lobaito said, as well as the Morris Avenue property. The company wants to construct apartment buildings on the two sites, he said.

Lobaito didn't identify the developer but said the company could publicly reveal its plans at the June 22 village board meeting.

Milburn Demolition also has been hired to knock down a former guitar factory at 444 E. Courtland St. in Mundelein. Village leaders plan to create a new park there, as well as a large stormwater detention pond to relieve flooding in that area.

The demolition there will cost the village $261,400. The park project will cost about $1.5 million officials have said.

