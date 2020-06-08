Lake County Fair canceled; virtual competition in the works

The Lake County Fair settled into its longtime home at routes 45 and 120 in Grayslake in 1954. Courtesy of the Grayslake Historical Society

The 92nd annual Lake County Fair, scheduled to have run July 29 through Aug. 2 in Grayslake, has been canceled.

The Lake County Fair Association with "heavy hearts" announced the decision Monday on its website.

"We feel under the circumstances of uncertainty, this is the right decision for the health and safety of fairgoers, supporters, volunteers and the surrounding community," according to the statement.

Though the physical fair and associated attractions will not be held, the spirit will continue with a virtual competition, according to the fair association. Logistics also are being worked out for a livestock auction.

"We look forward to coming back #fairstrong -- July 28 -- Aug. 1, 2021," according to the association.

A county fair is held each year as the primary means of achieving the fair association's mission of preserving the past, promoting the future and educating on agriculture, horticultural, mechanical arts, rural and domestic economies.

The first Lake County Fair was hosted by the Lake County Agricultural Society in 1851 in Antioch. Since then, it has operated under a variety of names in various locations.

In 1954, the fair settled at what became its longtime home at routes 45 and 120 in Grayslake. The new fairgrounds property to the south at Peterson and Midlothian roads was purchased in 2008.

For more information on the planned virtual fair, visit lcfair.com.