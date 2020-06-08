 

Lake County Fair canceled; virtual competition in the works

  • The 92nd annual Lake County Fair, scheduled to have run July 29 through Aug. 2, in Grayslake has been canceled.

      The 92nd annual Lake County Fair, scheduled to have run July 29 through Aug. 2, in Grayslake has been canceled. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Caleb Linneman of Hebron hangs out in the swine barn after showing sheep at the 2019 Lake County Fair in Grayslake. The fair has been canceled for 2020.

      Caleb Linneman of Hebron hangs out in the swine barn after showing sheep at the 2019 Lake County Fair in Grayslake. The fair has been canceled for 2020. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Lake County Fair settled into its longtime home at routes 45 and 120 in Grayslake in 1954.

    The Lake County Fair settled into its longtime home at routes 45 and 120 in Grayslake in 1954. Courtesy of the Grayslake Historical Society

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 6/8/2020 1:31 PM

The 92nd annual Lake County Fair, scheduled to have run July 29 through Aug. 2 in Grayslake, has been canceled.

The Lake County Fair Association with "heavy hearts" announced the decision Monday on its website.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We feel under the circumstances of uncertainty, this is the right decision for the health and safety of fairgoers, supporters, volunteers and the surrounding community," according to the statement.

Though the physical fair and associated attractions will not be held, the spirit will continue with a virtual competition, according to the fair association. Logistics also are being worked out for a livestock auction.

"We look forward to coming back #fairstrong -- July 28 -- Aug. 1, 2021," according to the association.

A county fair is held each year as the primary means of achieving the fair association's mission of preserving the past, promoting the future and educating on agriculture, horticultural, mechanical arts, rural and domestic economies.

The first Lake County Fair was hosted by the Lake County Agricultural Society in 1851 in Antioch. Since then, it has operated under a variety of names in various locations.

In 1954, the fair settled at what became its longtime home at routes 45 and 120 in Grayslake. The new fairgrounds property to the south at Peterson and Midlothian roads was purchased in 2008.

For more information on the planned virtual fair, visit lcfair.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 