June 8 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the outbreak began, there have been 65,921 cases in the suburbs, 51.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,008 deaths in the suburbs, which represent about 50.8% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 34,456 cases and 1,676 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 48,363 cases and 2,283 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,565 cases and 85 deaths in Des Plaines, 767 cases and 40 deaths in Wheeling, 618 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 618 cases and 13 deaths in Palatine, 591 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 517 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 491 cases and 41 deaths in Glenview, 472 cases and 30 deaths in Arlington Heights, 472 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 429 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 338 cases and 29 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 321 cases and 12 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 245 cases and 5 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 114 cases and 14 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,153 cases and 404 deaths as of Monday.

• Top counts: 777 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 733 cases and 10 deaths in West Chicago, 620 cases and 6 deaths in Glendale Heights, 500 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 481 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 478 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 353 cases and 16 deaths in Lombard, 304 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 243 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 233 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 223 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 219 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 145 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn and 142 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,839 cases and 331 deaths on its website. • Top counts as of Friday: 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,906 cases with 215 deaths on its website Monday.

• Top counts: 3,150 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,639 in Elgin (Kane portion), 673 in Carpentersville, 249 in South Elgin, 244 in St. Charles, 166 in North Aurora, 153 in Geneva, 98 in Batavia, and 46 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,744 cases and 83 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Monday.

Will County• There have been 5,917 cases and 288 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 341 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 63 in Aurora (Will County portion).