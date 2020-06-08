IDPH lists 178 more 'probable' COVID-19 deaths

State health officials announced Monday 23 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while an another 658 are infected with the disease.

But the Illinois Department of Public Health also began reporting "probable" cases and deaths, based on a directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state is reporting 724 probable cases and an additional 178 probable deaths from the disease.

It's unclear how the state is determining those probable cases.

Emails to IDPH were not immediately returned. However, IDPH issued a news release outlining the rationale for reporting the probable cases.

"Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions," the release stated.

The probable case and death data will be updated weekly, officials said.

The probable figures are not being added to the state's confirmed cases and death tallies though, according to the IDPH website.

The 23 new confirmed fatalities Monday brings the state's death toll to 5,924 since the outbreak began, with 128,415 Illinoisans who have tested positive, according to IDPH.

The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate is now 5.1%, down from 6.2% a week ago, according to an analysis of daily IDPH testing and infection data.