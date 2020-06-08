District 211 investigating teacher's Facebook post on Floyd protests

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 officials are investigating a since-deleted Facebook post purportedly written by a Palatine High School teacher about Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

In response to an inquiry Monday by the Daily Herald, the district released this statement:

"District 211 administration was made aware of a social media post made by a District 211 staff member," the statement reads. "The posting has been removed, and we are currently conducting an investigation and will follow through with appropriate measures. The statements in the post do not reflect the values or principles of District 211. We are truly sorry for any harm or disrespect that this may have caused."

District officials said the social media post came to their attention last week. Though the posts have been deleted, screenshots purporting to be the remarks were being shared on social media Monday.