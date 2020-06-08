 

District 211 investigating teacher's Facebook post on Floyd protests

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 6/8/2020 4:31 PM

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 officials are investigating a since-deleted Facebook post purportedly written by a Palatine High School teacher about Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

In response to an inquiry Monday by the Daily Herald, the district released this statement:

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"District 211 administration was made aware of a social media post made by a District 211 staff member," the statement reads. "The posting has been removed, and we are currently conducting an investigation and will follow through with appropriate measures. The statements in the post do not reflect the values or principles of District 211. We are truly sorry for any harm or disrespect that this may have caused."

District officials said the social media post came to their attention last week. Though the posts have been deleted, screenshots purporting to be the remarks were being shared on social media Monday.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Officer charged in Floyd's death held on $1 million bail
Related Article
Officer charged in Floyd's death held on $1 million bail
 
In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops
Related Article
In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops
 
France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger
Related Article
France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger
 
Democrats unveil police reform overhaul, kneel at Capitol
Related Article
Democrats unveil police reform overhaul, kneel at Capitol
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 