 

Amid lingering contract dispute, decision on live racing at Arlington delayed

  • Whether horses will race this summer at Arlington International Racecourse is still in doubt, amid an unresolved contract dispute between track management and a group that represents horse owners and trainers.

Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 6/8/2020 11:27 AM

Still without a contract between Arlington International Racecourse and horsemen in hand, the Illinois Racing Board on Monday delayed a decision on the track's request to hold live racing without spectators this summer.

The six-member state panel that regulates the horse racing industry agreed to take up the matter again on Thursday, June 18, giving representatives of the Arlington Heights-based track and the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association more time to come to terms.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It follows marathon negotiating sessions this weekend in which nearly all issues were resolved. But the sticking point remains whether to agree to a one- or two-year pact.

Arlington wants the additional year that would allow the running of high stakes races, including the Million and Beverly D., to resume in 2021. The horsemen are holding firm to a one-year deal because of the uncertain economy and what it could mean for purse levels in 2021.

The contract dispute has been ongoing for nearly a year, but came to the forefront in recent days after Arlington brass agreed to run an abbreviated meet this summer without spectators, reversing a previous stance.

Without a labor agreement with horse owners and trainers -- which by state law was to have been in place by the end of last year -- the track can't open.

The racing board is charged with certifying live race days.

"Everyday that the uncertainty that remains is a hardship to Illinois horsemen and to everybody who depends on the industry in Illinois for livelihood," said Commissioner Tom McCauley, who was present for a five-hour negotiating session at Hawthorne Race Course on Saturday. "I urge all of us to keep that in mind as a backdrop to these critically urgent negotiations and the dire need for a conclusion one way or another.

"It won't go beyond June 18 in my mind. And I'm sorry that it's gone that far, but it can't possibly go farther than that. There won't be any horses left here."

