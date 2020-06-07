State reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, smallest daily count since April 2

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as an additional 43 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

Among the deaths were four DuPage County residents, including a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, two Lake County residents and 33 residents of Cook County.

As of Sunday, Illinois has seen a total of 127,757 cases and 5,904 deaths as a result of COVID-19. Cases have been confirmed in 101 of the state's 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,700 tests, for a total of 1,042,774, state officials said Sunday. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 31 to June 6 is 5%, officials said.

The 867 cases is the lowest daily total since April 2, when 715 cases were reported. However, it has not been unusual for case figures to be lower on weekends and rise again during the week.