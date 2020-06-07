June 7 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, there have been 65,532 cases in the suburbs, 51.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 3,002 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about 50.8% of all deaths in Illinois. NIAID-RML via AP, File

Cook County • As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 34,252 cases and 1,673 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 48.175 cases and 2,271 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,558 cases and 85 deaths in Des Plaines, 758 cases and 39 deaths in Wheeling, 616 cases and 13 deaths in Palatine, 607 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 589 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 513 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 489 cases and 40 deaths in Glenview, 467 cases and 28 deaths in Arlington Heights, 467 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 424 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 331 cases and 26 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 318 cases and 11 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 245 cases and 5 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 113 cases and 13 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,120 cases and 401 deaths as of Sunday.

• Top counts: 772 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 728 cases and 10 deaths in West Chicago, 620 cases and 6 deaths in Glendale Heights, 492 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 480 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 478 cases and 27 deaths in Carol Stream, 350 cases and 16 deaths in Lombard, 299 cases and 10 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 243 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 234 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 224 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 219 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 144 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn and 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook.

Lake County• The county listed 8,683 cases and 316 deaths on its website. • Top counts as of Friday: 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,793 cases with 215 deaths on its website Saturday.

• Top counts: 3,093 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,620 in Elgin (Kane portion), 664 in Carpentersville, 245 in South Elgin, 239 in St. Charles, 164 in North Aurora, 150 in Geneva, 95 in Batavia, and 45 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,718 cases and 83 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Sunday.

Will County• There have been 5,890 cases and 288 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 341 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 63 in Aurora (Will County portion).