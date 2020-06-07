Geneva High School graduates celebrated with drive-through ceremony

Geneva High School seniors hit the graduation stage Sunday during a drive-through ceremony at the school.

Parents drove graduates to the school's McKinley Avenue entrance, where they were greeted by Principal Thomas Rogers and District 304 Superintendent Kent Mutchler. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, one student at a time stepped out of their vehicle and onto a small stage for a photograph with their diploma case.

First in line was Jackson Bergman of Geneva, who said he appreciates the effort school officials made for the graduation event.

"It makes us feel like it's normal, in a way, because we still get to walk across a stage instead of not being able to walk at all," he said. "That's the main thing I was really worried about, not walking when this whole thing happened. I'm going to kind of miss high school and the teachers that actually made an impact on me and just all of those fun days that I had."

Sunday's program lasted six hours, with students' arrival time determined by last name. The school has 488 graduates this year.

A small crowd gathered across the street to cheer on the graduates. Longtime cafeteria worker Nora Dennelly of Batavia clapped for each student while holding a sign and a balloon.

"This class is amazing, they are so special," she said. "I think this recognition is everything they needed today. I think it is something they will remember forever."

Dennelly described the graduating class as giving and thoughtful.

"They really are a family" she added.