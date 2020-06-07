 

Geneva High School graduates celebrated with drive-through ceremony

  • Jackson Bergman was the first in line to get his picture taken with a diploma cover during Sunday's Geneva High School drive-through graduation.

  • Geneva High School senior Aaron Dewey leaps from his parents' car and is greeted by Principal Thomas Rogers during Sunday's drive-through graduation ceremony at the school.

  • Geneva High School senior Kaitlyn Brucci heads back to her car after getting her photo taken on a small stage in front of the school during a drive-through graduation Sunday.

  • Carrie Brucci takes a picture of her daughter, Kaitlyn, as she participates in Sunday's Geneva High School drive-through graduation. Sister, Bella, left, brother Giuseppe and longtime lunchroom worker Nora Dennelly, right, were on hand to cheer on the graduates.

  • Lorie and Tom Dewey share a laugh as their Geneva High School graduate Aaron Dewey attempts to jump back into the car after having his photo taken at a drive-through ceremony Sunday at the school. Aaron gave a thumbs-up after landing in the back seat.

  • Geneva High School graduates and twin siblings Lindsay and Adam Blackmore pose for a photo during Sunday's drive-through graduation ceremony at the school.

Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 6/7/2020 5:04 PM

Geneva High School seniors hit the graduation stage Sunday during a drive-through ceremony at the school.

Parents drove graduates to the school's McKinley Avenue entrance, where they were greeted by Principal Thomas Rogers and District 304 Superintendent Kent Mutchler. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, one student at a time stepped out of their vehicle and onto a small stage for a photograph with their diploma case.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

First in line was Jackson Bergman of Geneva, who said he appreciates the effort school officials made for the graduation event.

"It makes us feel like it's normal, in a way, because we still get to walk across a stage instead of not being able to walk at all," he said. "That's the main thing I was really worried about, not walking when this whole thing happened. I'm going to kind of miss high school and the teachers that actually made an impact on me and just all of those fun days that I had."

Sunday's program lasted six hours, with students' arrival time determined by last name. The school has 488 graduates this year.

A small crowd gathered across the street to cheer on the graduates. Longtime cafeteria worker Nora Dennelly of Batavia clapped for each student while holding a sign and a balloon.

"This class is amazing, they are so special," she said. "I think this recognition is everything they needed today. I think it is something they will remember forever."

Dennelly described the graduating class as giving and thoughtful.

"They really are a family" she added.

