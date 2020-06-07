Aurora Museum Week goes virtual

Aurora Museum Week is going virtual. The family-friendly week that runs from June 8 to 13 celebrating Aurora museums will be online this summer.

Participating museums will be highlighted on an assigned day of the week starting Monday, June 8. Each museum will post live content, videos and activities for children and families.

SciTech Hands on Museum will present activities on Monday, Aurora Regional Fire Museum will offer live content on Tuesday, Blackberry Farm will participate on Wednesday, Aurora Public Art will be highlighted on Thursday, Aurora Historical Society will offer videos on Friday and GAR Memorial Museum will end the week on Saturday.

For details, find the Virtual Museum Week event on Facebook, or visit www.auroradowntown.org.