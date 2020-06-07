Arlington Heights legislators reopen office

The constituent service offices of state Rep. Mark Walker and state Sen. Ann Gillespie will reopen for appointments on Monday.

The Arlington Heights Democrats closed their joint office, located at 120 W. Eastman St., Suite 207, on March 16 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Going forward, visitors will be required to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible, unless they have a medical reason not to do so. Face coverings and gloves will be available to visitors who do not have them. While walk-ins will not be turned away, they will be let in only if capacity is available, officials said.

For more information, Walker's office can be reached at (847) 749-1137 and Gillespie's office at (847) 749-1880.