Route 53 northbound reopens after accident closed it at Lake-Cook Road
Updated 6/6/2020 2:37 PM
All Illinois Route 53 northbound lanes have reopened, Illinois State Police District 2 said in a news release issued at 2:25 p.m.
The lanes were closed at Lake-Cook Road after a three-vehicle collision occurred about 1:10 p.m. The lanes were blocked for the crash investigation. Northbound traffic was being diverted to Lake-Cook Road eastbound.
No further information is available at this time.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.