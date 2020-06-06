Route 53 northbound reopens after accident closed it at Lake-Cook Road

All Illinois Route 53 northbound lanes have reopened, Illinois State Police District 2 said in a news release issued at 2:25 p.m.

The lanes were closed at Lake-Cook Road after a three-vehicle collision occurred about 1:10 p.m. The lanes were blocked for the crash investigation. Northbound traffic was being diverted to Lake-Cook Road eastbound.

No further information is available at this time.