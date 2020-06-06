 

1,000+ fill downtown St. Charles for Black Lives Matter rally

  • Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain kneels with a sign as thousands lay or kneel during a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain kneels with a sign as thousands lay or kneel during a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A protester holds an upside down American flag, the recognized protocol to indicate an emergency, at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      A protester holds an upside down American flag, the recognized protocol to indicate an emergency, at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • At least 1,000 people gather at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      At least 1,000 people gather at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • People lay on the hot concrete during a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      People lay on the hot concrete during a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • People lay with their hands behind their back, listening to the audio of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police crew, at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      People lay with their hands behind their back, listening to the audio of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police crew, at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A Black Lives Matter protest marches on the sidewalk of Route 64 in St. Charles Saturday.

      A Black Lives Matter protest marches on the sidewalk of Route 64 in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A Black Lives Matter protest and march with at least 1,000 people temporarily blocks Route 64 in St. Charles Saturday.

      A Black Lives Matter protest and march with at least 1,000 people temporarily blocks Route 64 in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Protesters carry signs at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      Protesters carry signs at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Protesters gather near the gazebo for a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      Protesters gather near the gazebo for a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • At least 1,000 people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday.

      At least 1,000 people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 6/6/2020 4:47 PM

At least 1,000 sign-waving people packed Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday for another peaceful and powerful Black Lives Matter rally and march.

Dara Adedara, a 2019 St. Charles North High School graduate and current University of Southern California student, was one of five speakers and gave the crowd a list of six things to do to be an ally of black rights.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I believe we all know racism is alive and well all over the world," she started. "The most important thing about allyship is making sure your white voice never outpowers my black one."

She continued with the list, telling the crowd to educate themselves about racism and black history, calling out family and friends for "micro-aggressions that perpetuate racism," and urging them to support black friends and businesses, check up on and respect black friends, never let "this conversation stop."

Many in the crowd stood in the hot sun while others found shade as they listened intently to the speakers. The 1,000 lay or knelt on the hot cement or the freshly cut grass while listening to the audio recordings of more than one killing of a black man at the hands of white police officers. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, wearing his uniform, knelt with the crowd.

The crowd then filled the sidewalk as it made it's way east on Route 64 through downtown, crossed the Fox River and briefly blocked traffic as it turned around and walked back to Lincoln Park.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 