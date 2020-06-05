Waukegan Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Waukegan Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a man riding a bicycle in Waukegan late Thursday night.

Waukegan Police Cmdr. Joe Florip said at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Lewis Avenue where they found a man badly injured from a vehicle crash. The man was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper will perform an autopsy on the man on Monday.

Police investigators with the Waukegan Police Major Crash Unit believe the man was riding a bicycle southbound on Lewis Avenue in the northbound lanes and was struck by vehicle driving northbound on Lewis Avenue. Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the man was a dark-colored sedan and that it sustained front-end damage in the crash.

Florip encouraged anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Devin Roush at (847) 599-2630.