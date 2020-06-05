Police who covered badges, made obscene gestures should be fired, Lightfoot says

Chicago police officers who covered their badge numbers and nametags and were photographed making an obscene gesture toward protesters should be fired, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday.

"This is gonna be the superintendent's call ultimately. But, in my view, they've forfeited their right to be Chicago Police officers," Lightfoot said.

"I've seen the photograph of the officer, in uniform, giving people the finger. We'll find that person. And, in my view, that person needs to immediately be stripped of their police powers and start the process for firing him. We will not tolerate that kind of abusive, offensive conduct on the part of police officers. Period."

