Longtime Mount Prospect Library board member left 'permanent mark'

Jackie Hinaber, who served on the Mount Prospect Public Library board for 25 years, has died. She was 78.

"Jackie's dedication to the library has left a permanent mark on many of us, and her life's work can be seen throughout the library," library board President Sylvia Haas said in a news release.

Hinaber, who died May 28, was first elected in 1987 and served until 2011. She held all officer roles during her tenure, and was awarded Trustee of the Year in 2011 by the Illinois Library Association. She also served on the Board of North Suburban Library System for six years, including two as president.

"She was a dear friend to many at the library and our hearts extend to her family during this time," Executive Director Su Reynders said in the release.

A fierce advocate for the library, Hinaber was instrumental in the campaign to expand the building, connecting with residents, as well as with elected officials, to build the case for a strong library within the community.

The expansion was voted down more than once, but she kept trying.

After 24 years as a trustee, Hinaber served on the Library Foundation board for eight years, collaborating on new fundraising ideas such as the annual Mini Golf event. And she dressed as Mrs. Claus during the annual Teddy Bear Walk, to the delight of many children and families.

A passionate reader, she often could be seen walking through the library carrying a stack of books on her way to checkout.

Hinaber, who had guided the search committee that selected Marilyn Genther as executive director, returned to the board in January 2019 to fill a vacancy and help lead in the search for someone to replace Genther when she retired after 27 years in the position. Hinaber resigned in January, and the board is in the process of appointing a successor.

The family is arranging a private virtual memorial service.