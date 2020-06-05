Latest Illinois nursing home stats: 3,053 COVID-19 deaths, up 306 in a week

Illinois long-term care facilities recorded at least 306 more coronavirus deaths in the last week, new state figures show.

The brings the total to 3,053 COVID-19 deaths linked to nursing homes, assisted living communities and other facilities, according to data published Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state has reported 5,795 deaths from COVID-19; the deaths at long-term care facilities constitute more than 52% of those.

State health officials have reported a total of 18,837 laboratory-confirmed cases across 41 counties, up from 17,133 a week ago.

IDPH attributes at least 1,798 deaths to facilities in Cook County, 321 in DuPage County, 202 in Lake County and 125 in Kane County.

Among the hardest-hit facilities in the state, Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood and Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook each saw 40 deaths, followed by Niles Nursing and Rehab Center with 38 deaths and Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood with 35.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday also released new facility-level data on its website, providing a more in-depth look at the brutal crisis devastating nursing homes.

The federal numbers show at least 31,782 COVID-19 deaths among residents of U.S. nursing homes.

CMS warns the tallies will climb as more facilities submit data to a system reporting numbers on COVID-19 deaths, staffing shortages, protective gear supplies, ventilator use and other conditions.