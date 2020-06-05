Here's the latest list nursing homes with numbers of COVID-19 cases

Illinois long-term care facilities recorded at least 306 more coronavirus deaths in the last week, new state figures show.

That brings the total to 3,053 COVID-19 deaths linked to nursing homes, assisted living communities and other facilities, according to data published Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state has reported 5,795 deaths from COVID-19; the deaths at long-term care facilities constitute more than 52% of those.

A total of 18,837 laboratory-confirmed cases are tied to facilities in 41 counties, up from 17,133 a week ago.

IDPH attributes at least 1,798 deaths to facilities in Cook County, 321 in DuPage County, 202 in Lake County and 125 in Kane County. Will County cases had not been updated as of Saturday.

Among the hardest-hit facilities in the state, Villa at Windsor Park in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood and Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook each saw 40 deaths, followed by Niles Nursing and Rehab Center with 38 deaths and Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood with 35.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday also released new facility-level data on its website, providing a more in-depth look at the brutal crisis devastating nursing homes.

The federal numbers show at least 31,782 COVID-19 deaths among residents of U.S. nursing homes.

CMS warns the tallies will climb as more facilities submit data to a system reporting numbers on COVID-19 deaths, staffing shortages, protective gear supplies, ventilator use and other conditions.

Below is a look at the outbreaks in many suburban facilities, with the number of cases followed by the number of deaths:

SUBURBAN COOK

Abington of Glenview 6 0

Addolorata Villa 90 13

Albany Care 12 0

Alden Estates Des Plaines 12 2

Alden Estates of Barrington 3 0

Alden Poplar Creek 16 3

AMITA Health Holy Family 19 0

Aperion Care Midlothian 3 0

Aperion Plum Grove 41 3

Arden Courts of Elk Grove 20 3

Asbury Court 4 0

Aspire Living Prospect Hts. 7 0

Atria Glenview 2 0

Avantara Park Ridge 3 1

Avanti Wellness & Rehab 78 15

Avenues to Independence 11 0

Bella Terra Morton Grove 52 7

Bella Terra Streamwood 6 1

Bella Terra Wheeling 20 3

Belmont Village Glenview 20 4

BRIA River Oaks 85 2

Brookdale Des Plaines 19 5

Brookdale Northbrook 3 3

Brookdale Prospect Hts. 5 0

Citadel of Northbrook 13 2

City View Multi-Care Center 244 14

David Webb Jr. Complex 3 2

Edward Hines VA Comm. 5 0

Elevate Care Northbrook 65 11

Elevate Saint Andrew 22 8

Emerald Place Memory Care 9 2

Evergreen Senior Living 14 7

Friendship Village 12 5

Generations at Applewood 71 17

Generations At Oakton 34 11

Generations at Regency 104 27

Glenview Terrace 110 31

Golfview Developmental 107 11

Grace Point Place 24 7

Greek American Rehab/Care 11 1

Grosse Pointe Manor 39 8

Harbor House 29 6

Heather Manor 8 1

Heritage Woods 5 0

Holy Family Villa 8 3

Inverness Health/Rehab 10 0

Lake Cook Rehab 33 10

Landmark of Des Plaines 87 20

Lee Manor Rehab/Nursing 59 7

Lexington of Schaumburg 4 1

Lieberman Geriatric Center 29 4

Lincolnwood Place 32 14

Lydia Health Care Center 23 3

Madden Mental Health 13 0

ManorCare Arlington Hts. 21 2

ManorCare Elk Grove Village 91 15

Marklund Wasmond Center 2 0

Mather Place 8 2

Meadowbrook Manor 55 13

Northbrook Inn Memory Care 15 5

Paul's House 48 5

Pearl of Rolling Meadows 3 0

Prairie Manor 23 10

Presence Maryhaven 13 4

Presence Nazarethville 13 4

Presence St. Benedict 8 0

Presence Villa Scalabrini 34 5

Resurrection Nursing 47 6

Revere Court of S. Barrington 8 2

Sheridan Village 44 15

St. Joseph Home for the Elderly 2 0

Sunrise of Park Ridge 45 10

Sunrise of Schaumburg 10 2

Symphony at Aria 22 3

Symphony of Hanover Park 17 1

The Auberge at Morton Grove 41 0

The Reserve Arlington Hts. 3 1

The Sheridan of Park Ridge 9 3

The Vine at Countryside 17 2

Vi at the Glen 12 0

Victory Centre of Bartlett 3 0

Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge 9 1

Weinberg Community 8 0

Westchester Health/Rehab 43 12

Windsor Estates 56 19

DUPAGE COUNTY

Abbington Rehab & Nursing 69 5

Alden Estates of Naperville 90 21

Alden of Old Town East 3 0

Alden Trails 5 0

Alden Valley Ridge 43 15

Alden Village Bloomingdale 20 1

Aperion Care West Chicago 37 4

Arista Healthcare Naperville 12 0

Artis Senior Living Elmhurst 42 19

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett 28 12

Aspired Living of Westmont 13 4

Beacon Hill Lombard 47 3

Belmont Village Carol Stream 28 2

BRIA of Westmont 133 22

Bridgeway Senior Living 40 4

Brookdale Burr Ridge 11 3

Brookdale Glen Ellyn 6 1

Brookdale Lisle 38 6

Burgess Square 33 3

Chateau Center Nursing 58 13

Clarendale of Addison 5 0

DuPage Care Center 15 0

Forestview 111 9

Harbor Chase of Naperville 6 0

Harvester Place 38 13

Lacey Creek Supportive Living 2 0

Lakeview Memory Care 11 0

Lexington of Bloomingdale 62 14

Lexington of Elmhurst 17 11

Lexington of Lombard 36 9

Lexington Square Lombard 3 0

ManorCare Hinsdale 167 29

Meadowbrk Manor Naperville 37 3

Naperville Manor 10 1

Oakbrook Care 95 19

Oak Trace 9 2

Oak Trace Skilled Nursing 2 0

Park Place Health/Wellness 2 0

Park Place of Elmhurst Assisted 2 0

Providence Healthcare/Rehab 75 13

Ray Graham Iona Glos 25 2

St. Patricks Residence 5 0

Sunrise of Bloomingdale 6 1

Sunrise of Willowbrook 9 1

Tabor Hills Healthcare 33 3

Tabor Hills Supportive Living 2 0

Terra Vista Oakbrook Terrace 13 2

The Grove of Elmhurst 26 1

The Radcliff Wood Dale 8 0

Westbridge Wheaton 9 4

West Chicago Terrace 10 1

Westmont Manor 46 13

West Suburban Nurs./Rehab. 34 4

Wheaton Village 45 7

Windsor Park 99 21

Winfield Woods 2 0

Wynscape Health/Rehab. 2 0

KANE COUNTY

Alden Courts of Waterford 7 0

Alden of Waterford 36 9

Aperion Care Elgin 4 0

Arden Courts of Geneva 7 2

Asbury Gardens 69 16

Avondale Estates of Elgin 30 1

Batavia Rehabilitation 5 1

Bickford of Aurora 29 7

BRIA of Geneva 132 27

Bright Oaks of Aurora 6 0

Brighton Garden of St. Charles 3 1

Citadel of Elgin 8 1

Elmwood Terrace 28 5

Presence Fox Knoll 14 2

Fox River Rehab/Healthcare 49 10

GreenFields of Geneva 3 0

Grove of St. Charles 10 2

Heritage Health Therapy 36 2

Highland Oaks 6 0

Jennings Terrace 3 0

Northern Illinois Academy 8 0

River Glen 6 0

Sunnymere 11 0

Symphony of Orchard Valley 114 20

The Grove of Fox Valley 6 0

The Sheridan at Tyler Creek 4 0

Tower Hill Healthcare 134 18

White Oaks at South Elgin 5 1

LAKE COUNTY

Arboria of Long Grove 4 0

Auberge at Lake Zurich 8 1

Autumn Leaves of Gurnee 34 0

Avantara Long Grove 188 23

Azpira Place of Lake Zurich 8 0

Balmoral Care Center 11 2

Bayside Terrace 71 1

Belmont Village Buffalo Grove 61 18

Brookdale Hawthorn Lakes 6 0

Captain James A. Lovell FHCC 40 4

Cedar Lake 16 8

Claridge Health Center 60 17

Elevate Care Riverwoods 59 11

Elevate Care Waukegan 74 10

Kiley Development 33 1

Lexington of Lake Zurich 42 12

Libertyville Manor 18 4

Pavilion of Waukegan 5 0

Prarieview at the Garlands 4 0

Radford Green at Sedgebrook 31 5

Riverside Foundation 66 5

Rolling Hills Manor 8 0

Rolling Hills Place 7 1

Sheridan at Green Oaks 18 1

Spring Meadows Libertyville 5 0

Sunrise Senior Lvg. Gurnee 2 0

Symphony Buffalo Grove 31 1

Terrace Nursing Home 42 10

The Auberge at Highland Park 7 3

The Grove By the Lake 59 8

The Solana Deer Park 17 3

The Village at Victory Lakes 14 1

The Wellshire Lincolnshire 5 1

Victory Centre 3 0

Victory Lakes Continuing Care 12 3

Warren Barr Lincolnshire 33 1

Warren Barr North Shore 75 14

Wauconda Care 62 17

Whitehall of Deerfield 39 3

Winchester House 24 5

MCHENRY COUNTY

Alden Terrace of McHenry 78 11

Cross Roads Care Center 69 12

Fair Oaks Health Care Center 14 2

Florence Nursing Home 31 4

Hearthstone Village 5 0

Revere Court of Crystal Lake 14 2

Sheltered Village 41 9

The Fountains at Crystal Lake 40 12

The Springs at Crystal Lake 39 8

Three Oaks 2 0

WILL COUNTY

Arbor Terrace 35 4

Charter Senior Living 11 2

Clarendale of Mokena 29 3

Heritage Woods 5 0

Lakeshore Rehab 4 0

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook 188 40

Presence Villa Franciscan 64 13

Senior Star at Weber Place 13 4

Shady Oaks 30 3

Spring Creek Nursing Home 10 1

St. Coletta's of Illinois 2 0

St. James Manor 48 16

Sunny Hill Nursing Home 46 16

Symphony of Joliet 132 25

The PARC of Joliet 53 10

Timbers of Shorewood 2 0

Victorian Village 9 1

Willow Falls 8 2

Willow House 18 0