Arlington Park will race without fans, but needs deal with horsemen

While Arlington Park's president says the track now is willing to race without fans, members of a state agency Friday delayed a vote to grant meet dates for this year as the track works to reach a collective bargaining agreement with a horsemen's association.

Illinois Racing Board members agreed to continue a meeting regarding Arlington Park's race dates to Monday. Tony Petrillo, president of Churchill Downs Inc.-owned Arlington, said the track now would have the races without a live gate, reversing a previous stance.

Petrillo voiced disappointment over the state agency not taking action today on this year's proposed live racing dates and post times. He said with a seemingly improved public health situation in the state and Chicago area, the track over the past few weeks worked to work around "many of the unknowns" and operational assumptions.

"I think everybody in the (horse racing) industry was very happy to know that we found a solution to race without spectators," Petrillo said.

He added there seems to a "prospect of hosting fans" at Arlington Park.

Petrillo said racing cannot begin unless a new contract is agreed on with the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association. Both sides have been locked in a bitter contract dispute for about eight months.

The horsemen's association represents about 2,500 owners and trainers who work year-round at Arlington and Hawthorne Race Course in Stickney/Cicero. Both sides are scheduled to resume negotiations in the presence of two racing board officials Saturday.

Petrillo had said that a reopening without fans would not be possible because of a higher cost structure than two other Illinois tracks that immediately were on board with the idea. Arlington's stance had been criticized by Mike Campbell, president of the horsemen's association.

Harness action is set to return Saturday without spectators -- also known as studio racing -- at Hawthorne, with several guidelines in place related to COVID-19. The first post is 7:10 p.m.

Fans will be able to watch and wager on Hawthorne's races online or through licensed mobile apps, including Club Hawthorne. The track also has "bet and go" locations in Prospect Heights and Oakbrook Terrace.

"There are hundreds of small businesses across the state that rely on racing at Hawthorne so this will be a boost for the Illinois economy that will not impede efforts to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19," said Tim Carey, Hawthorne's president and general manager.