 

Students gather hundreds in Buffalo Grove so 'real change can be made'

  Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minute, 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

      Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minute, 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

  Kailey Pearson, a Stevenson High School graduate and current NIU student, speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road. She says she's lived with racial fear her whole life.

      Kailey Pearson, a Stevenson High School graduate and current NIU student, speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road. She says she's lived with racial fear her whole life.

  • Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minute, 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

      Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minute, 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minute, 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

      Hundreds of people kneel for 8 minute, 46 seconds at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  A woman holds a framed photograph of Coretta King, widow of Martin Luther King Jr., as hundreds listen to speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District on McHenry Road.

      A woman holds a framed photograph of Coretta King, widow of Martin Luther King Jr., as hundreds listen to speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District on McHenry Road.

  Hundreds listen to speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

      Hundreds listen to speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

  A person peers from behind a sign as hundreds attend a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

      A person peers from behind a sign as hundreds attend a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

  A man records speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

      A man records speakers at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road.

  Lexi Garden of Lincolnshire registers to vote at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road. "I've been waiting my whole life to vote," she said.

      Lexi Garden of Lincolnshire registers to vote at a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility on McHenry Road. "I've been waiting my whole life to vote," she said.

  U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield talks with people at the Black Lives Matter protest.

      U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield talks with people at the Black Lives Matter protest.

  Hundreds of people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility Thursday on McHenry Road.

      Hundreds of people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility Thursday on McHenry Road.

  • Hundreds of people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility Thursday on McHenry Road.

      Hundreds of people attend a Black Lives Matter protest at the Buffalo Grove Park District facility Thursday on McHenry Road. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 6/4/2020 7:35 PM

Just a few students, mostly recent suburban high school graduates, were able to gather hundreds of people for a peaceful rally Thursday in Buffalo Grove.

One of the students, John Fine, a Stevenson High School 2019 graduate who is now studying political communications at George Washington University, said the reactions of crowds in Chicago and other large cities to the George Floyd killing at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer persuaded him and friends to organize in the suburbs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Because a lot of times you see movements in the city that don't go super far, but it's when people in the suburbs, people in places of privilege, can work together, then real change can be made," he said earlier. "We thought if we could have something peaceful and smaller and more controlled in the suburbs, then maybe we could have good change here and people could have conversations."

The event drew hundreds to the sunny, grassy field behind the Buffalo Grove Park District Fitness Center at 951 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove.

The event included a table to register to vote.

