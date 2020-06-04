State allows summer school openings

Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker has authorized summer schools to open if they follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The governor authorized reopening, effective Thursday, in an executive order, his 38th since the start of the pandemic.

Schools must limit the number of people in one place to 10 or fewer, ensure appropriate hygiene practices such as washing hands, and require the use of face coverings.

Schools must make disposable face coverings available to students who are 2 and older and medically able to wear such a covering.

The Illinois State Board of Education said in a guidance document it "would like to make clear that while Phase 3 allows for the resumption of face-to-face instruction, this is not the same as a return to pre-pandemic operations."

"Extensive social distancing measures, enhanced sanitation measures, and other accommodations will be necessary to ensure the safety of students, staff, and their families," according to the 29-page guidance document.