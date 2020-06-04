 

Protesters march, rally in Arlington Heights

  • About 400 to 500 people march from South Middle School to North School Park in Arlington Heights Thursday to protest police brutality and support Black Lives Matter.

      About 400 to 500 people march from South Middle School to North School Park in Arlington Heights Thursday to protest police brutality and support Black Lives Matter. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • About 400 to 500 people marched from South Middle School to North School Park in Arlington Heights. It was one of several suburban protests Thursday against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter.

      About 400 to 500 people marched from South Middle School to North School Park in Arlington Heights. It was one of several suburban protests Thursday against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • About 400 to 500 people rallied against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter in Arlington Heights. The rally Thursday started at South Middle School before a march to North School Park.

      About 400 to 500 people rallied against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter in Arlington Heights. The rally Thursday started at South Middle School before a march to North School Park. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Joann Smith of Mount Prospect speaks during Thursday's rally to protest police brutality and support Black Lives Matter in Arlington Heights. "I appreciate people starting the conversation," Smith said. "People say, 'oh no, it doesn't happen out here,' but I'm here to tell you it does."

      Joann Smith of Mount Prospect speaks during Thursday's rally to protest police brutality and support Black Lives Matter in Arlington Heights. "I appreciate people starting the conversation," Smith said. "People say, 'oh no, it doesn't happen out here,' but I'm here to tell you it does." Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 6/4/2020 3:41 PM

Invoking the name of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a crowd of 400 to 500 people held a march and rally in Arlington Heights Thursday.

The rally started at South Middle School and marched to North School Park with loud chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace." Speakers then took turns on a megaphone addressing the crowd of predominantly younger white people.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"White privilege plays a part in our community and we as white people need to do more to stand up and protect our neighbors of color," said Kennedy Carlson, 21, of Arlington Heights, who was one of the organizers of the event.

"We want to acknowledge how prevalent police brutality is in the black community and get people to realize that is not OK," added Ayah Jaber, 21, of Arlington Heights.

Hundreds of protesters gathered across the suburbs Thursday in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movements against police brutality and racial injustice stemming from the recent killing of Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds suffocating him. That officer now is charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who stood by and watched face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death and his final words -- "Please I can't breathe" -- have resonated with people of varying backgrounds and faiths leading to protests and riots nationwide and global demonstrations during the past 10 days.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed when police executed a no-knock search warrant for illegal drugs at her Louisville, Kentucky home on March 13. No drugs were found.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 