Protesters march, rally in Arlington Heights

Invoking the name of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a crowd of 400 to 500 people held a march and rally in Arlington Heights Thursday.

The rally started at South Middle School and marched to North School Park with loud chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace." Speakers then took turns on a megaphone addressing the crowd of predominantly younger white people.

"White privilege plays a part in our community and we as white people need to do more to stand up and protect our neighbors of color," said Kennedy Carlson, 21, of Arlington Heights, who was one of the organizers of the event.

"We want to acknowledge how prevalent police brutality is in the black community and get people to realize that is not OK," added Ayah Jaber, 21, of Arlington Heights.

Hundreds of protesters gathered across the suburbs Thursday in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movements against police brutality and racial injustice stemming from the recent killing of Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds suffocating him. That officer now is charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who stood by and watched face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death and his final words -- "Please I can't breathe" -- have resonated with people of varying backgrounds and faiths leading to protests and riots nationwide and global demonstrations during the past 10 days.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed when police executed a no-knock search warrant for illegal drugs at her Louisville, Kentucky home on March 13. No drugs were found.