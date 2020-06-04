June 4 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 63,968 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,909 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 33,462 cases and 1,628 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 47,251 cases and 2,218 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,513 cases and 82 deaths in Des Plaines, 733 cases and 38 deaths in Wheeling, 596 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 590 cases and 12 deaths in Palatine, 577 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 482 cases and 40 deaths in Glenview, 485 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 448 cases and 26 deaths in Arlington Heights, 448 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 416 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 306 cases and 11 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 307 cases and 25 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 235 cases and 4 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 103 cases and 12 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 7,947 cases and 388 deaths as of Thursday.

• Top counts: 753 cases and 8 deaths in Addison, 717 cases and 9 deaths in West Chicago, 598 cases and 5 deaths in Glendale Heights, 484 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 475 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 463 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 343 cases and 16 deaths in Lombard, 296 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 237 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 234 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 219 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 216 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook and 141 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 8,619 cases and 302 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,638 cases with 198 deaths on its website Thursday.

• Top counts: 3,033 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,568 in Elgin (Kane portion), 651 in Carpentersville, 242 in South Elgin, 234 in St. Charles, 158 in North Aurora, 145 in Geneva, 93 in Batavia, and 42 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,672 cases and 78 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Thursday.

Will County• There have been 5,752 cases and 286 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 333 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 61 in Aurora (Will County portion).