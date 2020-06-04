Hundreds protesting in Arlington Heights: We need to 'protect our neighbors of color'

Invoking the name of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, nearly 500 people held a rally in Arlington Heights Thursday.

Protesters marched from South Middle School to North School Park loudly chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace." Speakers then took turns on a megaphone addressing the crowd of predominantly younger white people.

"White privilege plays a part in our community and we as white people need to do more to stand up and protect our neighbors of color," said Kennedy Carlson, 21, of Arlington Heights, one of the march organizers.

Hundreds of protesters gathered across the suburbs Thursday in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movements against police brutality and racial injustice stemming from the recent killing of Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody.

"We want to acknowledge how prevalent police brutality is in the black community and get people to realize that is not OK," added Ayah Jaber, 21, of Arlington Heights.

A Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds suffocating him. That officer now is charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who stood by and watched face charges of aiding and abetting murder.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed when police executed a no-knock search warrant for illegal drugs at her Louisville, Kentucky, home on March 13. No drugs were found.