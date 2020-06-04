Aurora curfew extended through Sunday morning, but with shorter hours

Aurora has extended its curfew through Sunday morning, but with slightly reduced hours, officials said Thursday.

Curfew hours will now begin at 10 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. The modified hours will be in place overnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, concluding on Sunday morning.

Residents are asked to remain at home and to travel only for employment during the curfew hours. If necessary, any further curfew decisions will be announced on Sunday.

While access to Aurora from I-88 will no longer be restricted, the following travel notices remain:

• Entrance into the downtown area is prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.

• Strict travel restrictions are in place at Fox Valley Mall and residents are asked to avoid the area.