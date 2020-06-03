Wauconda library preparing to launch curbside checkout

After months of reduced service because of the COVID-19 crisis, Wauconda Area Public Library officials are readying a plan for curbside checkouts.

Patrons haven't been able to enter the library, 801 N. Main St., or borrow materials since mid-March.

Some suburban libraries are beginning to allow patrons to borrow or checkout materials, including the Cook Park Library in Libertyville, the Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library and Naperville's libraries.

Wauconda library board members will discuss possible checkout procedures for their patrons when they meet Monday night, Director Elizabeth Greenup said. She hopes checkouts can begin later this month.

"The board wanted to have a discussion about it before we started the service," Greenup said.

Even though patrons can't yet borrow items, the library has begun allowing people to return books, DVDs and other materials that were checked out before the building closed to the public. Most materials can be returned using book drops in the parking lot or at the front entrance.

People wishing to return telescopes or other large items should call the library to arrange a drop-off.

Overdue items have not been accruing fines.

Returned materials are being quarantined for seven days on day-specific tables in the library's meeting room, Greenup said. After quarantine, items are checked in and shelved.

Returned items are not being sanitized, a step some libraries are considering, or treated with ultraviolet light.

"Cleaning the materials will damage their surfaces," Greenup said. As for UV treatment, Greenup said research doesn't indicate it's good for killing the virus on books or DVDs.

Patrons had an estimated 15,000 items checked out when the library closed to visitors in March. Because of limited quarantine space, Greenup wants to get back as many of those items as possible before restarting checkouts.

About 1,500 items have been returned so far, she said.

Greenup doesn't yet know when the building will reopen to the public.

Monday's library board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., and it will be held remotely because of the COVID-19 crisis. People can observe via Zoom video conferencing software or by calling the library at (847) 526-6225. The Zoom meeting ID has not yet been released.