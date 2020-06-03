 

Hampshire under preventive curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/3/2020 8:05 PM

Upon the advice of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a 7 p.m. curfew in Hampshire for all nonessential workers was imposed effective until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The order does not impact necessary, essential or emergency travel.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Kane County Sheriff's Office told the Daily Herald the curfew is only for preventive measures.

