Hampshire under preventive curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday
Updated 6/3/2020 8:05 PM
Upon the advice of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a 7 p.m. curfew in Hampshire for all nonessential workers was imposed effective until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The order does not impact necessary, essential or emergency travel.
The Kane County Sheriff's Office told the Daily Herald the curfew is only for preventive measures.
