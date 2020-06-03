Arlington Heights Park District named finalist for national award

The Arlington Heights Park District is a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Management.

The district is one of four finalists in the Class III category, serving a population of 75,001 -- 150,000. The contest is run by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

"We are thrilled to be nominated as one of the top four park districts in our population category, and in the country," park board President Maryfran Leno said in a news release. "We owe a lot of our success to our residents who challenge us every day to set high standards in our operations all year 'round. It's truly an honor just to be considered as one of the best."

The finalists will compete for the Grand Plaque Award this summer, and the six recipients will be announced in October.