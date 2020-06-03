355 reopened after propane fire on overturned truck
Updated 6/3/2020 3:26 PM
Interstate 355 reopened Wednesday afternoon near Butterfield Road after firefighters extinguished a propane-tank fire that started when a truck carrying the tank tipped over around 8:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes.
Authorities reported the tanker was carrying a full load of propane when it overturned and caught fire.
Video from the scene showed fire shooting out of the tank and firefighters dousing it with water.
The truck overturned in the far left lane, after striking the left wall. Fire had been shooting out into the right lanes.
The driver was not injured, according to state police.
