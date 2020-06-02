 

Wheeling pays tribute to former Village President Sheila Schultz

  • A hearse from Kolssak Funeral Home passes under a large flag Tuesday during a funeral procession for former Wheeling Village President Sheila Schultz, who died Friday at 90 years old.

  • A few dozen people lined Community Boulevard outside Wheeling village hall Tuesday for a funeral procession for former Wheeling Village President Sheila Schultz, who died Friday at 90 years old.

  • Courtesy of Kathy RygFormer Wheeling Village President Sheila Schultz taught the value of community service to her daughter. Kathy Ryg is seen here with her mom during a 2006 family trip to Ireland.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/2/2020 5:40 PM

Community leaders, residents and village workers lined the streets of Wheeling on Tuesday to pay tribute to former Village President Sheila Schultz.

Schultz, a 65-year Wheeling resident who served 16 years as its top elected official -- and the first woman to hold that post -- died Friday. She was 90.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

With social distancing protocols preventing the kind of memorial service befitting a longtime public servant, mourners instead organized a procession through town for residents and others to pay their final respects.

The procession traveled from Kolssak Funeral Home past village hall and other locations before ending at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines for a private burial service.

Schultz began her public service in 1979 when she was elected village trustee. Two years later she was elected village president, a role she held for 16 years.

She was remembered after her passing last week as a leader who worked to create a more equitable environment for all residents.

During her time as village president, the village purchased what is now Chicago Executive Airport, opened its first senior center, joined the Northwest Water Commission and the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County, and established a human rights commission.

